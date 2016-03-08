Pogba wants Man Utd exit, Juventus struggle with fee demands

07 June at 11:15
Serie A giants Juventus have been encouraged by the fact that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, who will ask for big money to let the Frenchman leave in the summer.

Pogba has not been at his best ever since he returned to Old Trafford under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2016. While he has done well, Pogba has replicate his Juventus form at United.

Tuttosport say that the World Cup winner indeed wants to leave but his club are not willing to let him leave in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly sees Pogba as the centre of the project that he wants to build going forward and if United do sell the Frenchman, they would want a fee of around 150 million euros to let him go.

Juve's biggest obstacle therefore isn't Real Madrid but Man United themselves. The Red Devils treat Pogba to be unsellable and want to build with him.

