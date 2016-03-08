Manchester United star Paul Pogba will reportedly push for a move back to Juventus in the upcoming January transfer window.Pogba's relationship with Jose Mourinho has been questioned over the past few weeks and poor performances from the Frenchman have not helped at all. It is said that the poor relationship between them will see Pogba depart Old Trafford for the second time in his career.Tuttosport state that Pogba will push for a Juventus return in January and Juve's dream seems like a realisitic possibility now.It is said that Pogba has never left contact with his Juventus teammates and is still very good friends with them. Despite the walls that United have made about being against the idea of selling Pogba, the midfield would still look to move in January.Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Juventus could help Pogba return to Juve, say the outlet and Mino Raiola is already working on a possible switch.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)