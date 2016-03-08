'Pogback' hashtag is trending as Pogba's name disappeared from Manchester United's online store

Following Paul Pogba's recent words, the hashtag Pogback has began trending, and not for the first time either. The 26-year old, said yesterday that "It might be time for a new challenge", which has sent the social media accounts of many Juventus fans into overdrive with the Pogback hashtag. The French player's words gives hope to his two main suitors, Juventus and Real Madrid, that they can maybe acquire the World Cup winner from the clutches of his current club Manchester United.



On a related note, the player's much famed number 6 shirt has reportedly stopped being printed. On the club's website, it is still possible to purchase shirts that have already been printed with the name of Pogba and the number 6, but it is not possible as of now to customize the uniform for the 2019-2020 campaign, Of an interesting note, two other players who's futures have been the subject of major doubt, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are however, still available. More to come...