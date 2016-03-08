Poland 0-3 Colombia: Rodriguez inspires his side to victory with two assists

Colombia and Poland both wanted t move on after opening game losses against Japan and Senegal respectively. One of them managed to do so, while the other completely failed to turn up.



Poland offered a bright start but failed to convert any of their chances early on, which ultimately led to Colombia taking over after around 15 minutes of play. The South Americans, just like Poland, created loads of chances but also failed to convert, until the 39th minute. James Rodriguez found Mina in the box who made no mistakes with a header, scoring the first for Colombia.



At this point, Colombia continued to push on and Poland offered little going forward. The scores remained 0-1 heading into the halftime break.



Poland made a change early on in the second half to spice things up, although it didn’t prove successful. Instead, Falcao made a great run, received the ball, and calmly finished it to give Colombia a two-goal lead.



Just five minutes later, Cuadrado added to the tally as Rodriguez found him with a great ball, left with only the goalkeeper to beat. No mistake was made and Poland were now a beaten side.



The designated home side, Poland, were knocked out of the tournament due to today’s loss.

