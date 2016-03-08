This will be the first ever encounter between Poland and Senegal.



Poland are unbeaten in their three games against African opposition at the World Cup (W1 D2). These three games have produced only one goal.



This is Poland’s eighth World Cup, but their first appearance since 2006. They last reached the knockout stages in 1986, failing to advance from the group stages in each of their last two appearances (2002 and 2006).



Poland have lost six of their last eight World Cup games (W2). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in those last eight games, their last shut-out dating back to their 1-0 win against Portugal in 1986.



Poland have won only one of their seven opening games at the World Cup (D3 L3), a 3-2 win vs Argentina in 1974. In fact, they haven’t scored a single goal in their last five openers.



Senegal have qualified for their second World Cup, after their inaugural participation in 2002 where they reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Turkey.