Both of these sides are locked on a point apiece after two games and defeat for either would end any slim hopes of topping the group, with Portugal having picked up maximum points so far.



​Normally all eyes would be on captain Robert Lewandowski for the hosts, but the Bayern man is without a goal in five, while Krzysztof Piatek is on fire right now and will come up against familiar opposition having made a ligh work of Serie A so far since signing for Genoa.

In just under an hour, Italy will take on Poland for the second time in the Nations League, this time away from home. The Azzurri only managed a draw against Poland in the first meeting, while they lost the second game against Portugal. With that said, Mancini's men will look to grab their first win in the group.