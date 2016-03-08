Poland vs Senegal: Niang shines as Monaco look on...

MBaye Niang moved from AC Milan to Torino last summer as he didn't have a good season with Torino. He appeared in 26 Serie A games as he scored 4 times. Even if he didn't have a great season, he was still called up by the Senegalese national team for the World Cup. Today was Senegal's first World Cup game as they took on Robert Lewandowski's Poland. Incredibly, Senegal came away with the 1-2 win as Mbaye Niang alongside Kalidou Koulibaly both had very good games.



NIANG IMPRESSES AS MONACO LOOK ON - Monaco are reportedly interested in Mbaye Niang as they sent some scouts to view him play of late. He had an incredible game today as he was key on the own-goal and scored the winner as his team beat Poland 2-1. It was an incredible night for Niang and for Senegal as his value surely went up a little after today's game. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Torino reportedly want to get 15 million euros at the very least for him as Monaco look on...