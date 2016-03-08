Polish youngster confirms he received an offer from AC Milan

06 September at 11:00
The Polish defender of Derby County, Krystian Bielik, spoke to Sportowe Fakty about leaving Arsenal and the offers he received this summer, one of which came from AC Milan.
 
"I was hoping to have an opportunity to work with Unai Emery, instead I wasn't included in his plans and so I had to leave. Before the European U21, I received an offer from Milan, but then everything changed and nothing more was done," he stated.
 

