Politano: 'Beautiful relationship with Spalletti. I want to stay at Inter'
01 April at 17:00Inter Milan winger Matteo Politano spoke to DAZN about his first months at the club and his will to remain at the San Siro beyond the current season, with the Nerazzurri having an option to acquire the player on a permanent deal from Sassuolo.
"The derby? This year was the first major derby I played and for me, it was an even better feeling. When you see the Milan derby, the stadium is always full and there are great players on the pitch and it's nice to play it," he said.
"I had ups and downs, I wasn't used to playing so much and I had a physical decline every now and then. I will try to do my best in the remaining games, I want to be redeemed and it would be nice to stay here.
"Robben? He is one of those that I've always liked. He is a model to follow. I have a lot to improve. My favourite role is the one I'm playing in, as a winger but last season at Sassuolo I played as a striker close to Berardi and it felt good. I would do it again.
"Spalletti? The relationship with him is beautiful, we often talk. He gives me so much advice, he tells me to be meaner. That is exactly what I miss. The group? We are all high-level players. The important thing is that everyone gives 100%. With whom do I have the best relationship? Radja, Berni, Padelli and Ranocchia but I'm fine with everyone," Politano concluded.
Go to comments