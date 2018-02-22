Politano favors a summer move to Inter

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Sassuolo star Matteo Politano wants a move to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old Politano is a winger by trade and is one of Sassuolo's most important players, as things stand. This season, the Italian appeared 36 times for the neroverdi in the Serie A, scoring ten times and assisting four times.



Gazzetta dello Sport understands that with Inter interested in making a move for the winger, the player too would prefer a move to the nerazzurri.



Napoli too are said to be interested in Politano, but Luciano Spalletti has made it very clear to Piero Ausilio that he wants an attacking winger and he feels that Politano is the man to be that.



Carlo Ancelotti too wants the player at Napoli, but with Inter's new budget coming in on the 30th of June, it seems likely that Politano moves to San Siro.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)