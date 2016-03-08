Politano: ‘Inter wasted everything’

Inter star Mattia Politano was not happy with the Nerazzurri home 2-2 draw against Torino yesterday. Here’s what he told Pressing: “We started well, we were doing what the manager told us. There was a blackout after the goal of Belotti and these things can’t happen. We can’t draw a game that we were playing well. In the first game against Sassuolo the pitch didn’t help us. This time we wasted everything in 10 minutes. We are sorry for the people who came to watch us at the stadium.”

