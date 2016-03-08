Politano: Lautaro and Icardi will take us far

New Inter wide man Mattia Politano spoke to Sky Sport about Inter's current frontline, their game against his former side and the upcoming Champions League adventure.



ON LAUTARO - "He's strong, he's proving his worth and he has plenty of time to improve, we're happy with how the pre-season went, starting from Tuesday we'll start training for the start of the season".



ON THE FRONT DUO - "Lautaro and Mauro Icardi will take us far. Inter is giving me so much, it's an honor for me to play in the Nerazzurri".



ON THE EXHIBITION WITH THE SASSUOLO -"I'm happy to come back to play against Sassuolo, where I played three years and I have beautiful memories here, but now I play with Inter, I hope I score my first goal against Sassuolo but I will not celebrate in respect of the club".



ABOUT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE- "It was a dream to play at the Champions League, now that I've arrived I'm sure it will be a wonderful experience".

