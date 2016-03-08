Politano: Lautaro and Icardi will take us far
12 August at 19:30New Inter wide man Mattia Politano spoke to Sky Sport about Inter's current frontline, their game against his former side and the upcoming Champions League adventure.
ON LAUTARO - "He's strong, he's proving his worth and he has plenty of time to improve, we're happy with how the pre-season went, starting from Tuesday we'll start training for the start of the season".
ON THE FRONT DUO - "Lautaro and Mauro Icardi will take us far. Inter is giving me so much, it's an honor for me to play in the Nerazzurri".
ON THE EXHIBITION WITH THE SASSUOLO -"I'm happy to come back to play against Sassuolo, where I played three years and I have beautiful memories here, but now I play with Inter, I hope I score my first goal against Sassuolo but I will not celebrate in respect of the club".
ABOUT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE- "It was a dream to play at the Champions League, now that I've arrived I'm sure it will be a wonderful experience".
