Politano: 'Lukaku can make the difference at Inter'

Inter Milan forward Matteo Politano spoke to Inter TV about the club's upcoming season, in which he said:



"​Preparation is going well, I'm trying to reach the best condition and learn the movements that the coach wants. I think the team is at a good point, there are still fifteen days to go before the championship starts, we work a lot and I'm physically fine.



"Lukaku? The impression is super positive, he is a player who makes the difference and we are happy to have him with us."