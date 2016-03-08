Politano on Icardi: 'He is an important player and has always shown it'
28 March at 20:45Speaking to Sport Mediaset ahead of Inter Milan's Serie A clash with Lazio this weekend, Inter winger Matteo Politano spoke on several topics.
"Italy? Wearing the blue shirt is always an honor, being among the 25-26 is always nice. The 90 minutes was important with Liechtenstein. Yes, it was important to show my qualities to the coach, last time I played very little.
"Lazio? I talked to Immobile, we joked. We are focused on this fundamental game. He will try to score goals.
"We also talked about it with some teammates from Milan and Roma who put a bit of pressure on us. Pressure that we must push away.
"If Icardi will make a particular speech? No, I think he will take the field as he did a few months ago, in a calm way. He is an important player and has always shown it."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments