Politano on Icardi: 'He is an important player and has always shown it'

Speaking to Sport Mediaset ahead of Inter Milan's Serie A clash with Lazio this weekend, Inter winger Matteo Politano spoke on several topics."Italy? Wearing the blue shirt is always an honor, being among the 25-26 is always nice. The 90 minutes was important with Liechtenstein. Yes, it was important to show my qualities to the coach, last time I played very little."Lazio? I talked to Immobile, we joked. We are focused on this fundamental game. He will try to score goals."​We also talked about it with some teammates from Milan and Roma who put a bit of pressure on us. Pressure that we must push away."If Icardi will make a particular speech? No, I think he will take the field as he did a few months ago, in a calm way. He is an important player and has always shown it."