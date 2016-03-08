Politano on Sampdoria: 'We have to attack them right away..'

Inter forward Matteo Politano believes that the nerazzurri have to attack Sampdoria right away in their clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



Inter are currently at the top of the Serie A, having won all their games so far this season. With a game against Juventus coming up, Inter face Sampdoria with the chance to keep their place at the top of the league.



In an interview that Politano gave to Sky Sports, he said: ​"We know that this is a complex challenge, Sampdoria at home is trying to do well and we must be good at attacking them right away, as Conte asks us. The coach wants us to go on thinking all the time.



"Barcelona? Now we think of Sampdoria, and from tonight we will work on it ".