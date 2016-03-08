Politano's fate decided, to leave Inter in January

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano is now looking certain to leave the club in the January transfer window.The 26-year-old is having a hard time adjusting to life at the San Siro ever since moving from Sassuolo in the summer for a reported fee of €20.70 million.It is believed that Inter’s manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with the squad composition, especially with the options available on the attacking front where he only has Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez as first-choice strikers.Therefore, it is highly likely that the Milan-based club will make a move for English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud in the mid-season transfer window.For that to happen, Conte is willing to let Politano leave the club in January where many clubs will be interested in acquiring the services of the Italy international.Two clubs who have been linked with Politano in the recent past are Atalanta and Fiorentina and those clubs will be observing the developing situation very closely.Pasquale Guarro