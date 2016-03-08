Politano: 'Seeing kids wear my jersey shows how beautiful the game is..'
25 September at 16:45Inter star Mateo Politano has revealed seeing kids wear his jersey shows how beautiful the game can be.
Antonio Conte was initially looking to sell the Italian this summer but he has tried to play the former Sassuolo man up front. He has impressed playing in that position, positioning himself beside Romelu Lukaku.
In the Matchday Programme ahead of Inter's game against Lazio, Politano said: "It is an indescribable emotion, every time. Seeing a boy wearing your shirt is the maximum expression of how beautiful soccer is. It is they, the little ones, who transmit the desire to do.
"I have always had the goal of joining a great team, competing in the Champions League and fighting for the championship. The secret is to train and always try to improve. We have an extraordinary audience. Last season pushed us towards our goals.
"Now Conte has arrived, one who always wants to win. And then there are the new companions with their experience and their game culture, in a group where people work hard and with serenity. We are all united to make the people happy Inter."
Go to comments