Politano-Spinazzola swap on the brink of collapsing: Roma furious with Inter
16 January at 13:00Roma are furious with Inter for not giving the go-ahead for the Politano-Spinazzola swap. In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com, the Giallorossi have denied the Nerazzurri's request to perform further medical tests on Spinazzola. Therefore, the deal is on the brink of collapsing.
Already yesterday evening, important problems related to the athletic conditions of Spinazzola had emerged with Inter, who slowed down the deal and asked for time to evaluate both the player and any different formulas.
Roma, however, have rejected the suggestion to change the loans with obligations to options instead. The agent of the two players, Davide Lippi, is working to try and mend the tear created this morning. He will try to find a solution for the two clubs.
In other words, it remains to be seen if the deal will go through in the end, although for now it's certainly leaning in the other direction.
