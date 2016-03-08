New Inter signing Matteo Politano has joined Inter on loan with option to buy but the former Sassuolo star wants to prove that he can become a permanent reinforcement for the nerazzurri.



The Italian took his first press conference at Inter today.



“The day I knew Inter wanted to sign me was one of the best ones in my life. I could have moved to Napoli in January but the club asked me to remain and grow even more. I am happy of how things went, I have no regrets. Ronaldo? He’d be important for the image of Serie A."

"I had the pleasure to talk to Spalletti. I spoke to him on the phone for five minutes, we’ll go into details during the preseason. I’ve always played as right winger but I can adapt. I am looking forward to begin this new chapter of my career. Join Inter was one of my targets. I’ve chosen the number 16 because is the date of birth of my wife and my brother.”

