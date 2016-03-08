Poor decisions during transfer window costing Milan dearly

Lazio are a brilliant team when on song and it is clear that the team is built around four players who can be qualified as a world-class talent.



On the other hand, AC Milan have several good players but lacks personality and character in the squad which is clearly causing a lot of trouble.



The difference between two teams was there to see on Sunday night as well where the Rossoneri played a fair game, for long periods they were at least at par with the Biancocelesti, but in the end they ended up with their sixth defeat and are now placed on the 11th spot of the league table.



The Milan-based club spent €88 million in the summer to strengthen different areas of the squad which finished fifth last season.



However, by the look of the recent results, it seems that players signed by Maldini and Massara are turning out to be less than what they were expected of at the beginning.



Out of all the recent signings, the only player who is actually living up to the expectations is full-back Theo Hernandez, but it is too little for a club like Milan who were actually looking to cement a Champions League qualification spot.



Daniele Longo