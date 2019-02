Pogba red card: Man Utd sent off for protests at Orsato

Paul Pogba was unable to finish the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Psg at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Frenchman was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute, a red card that rubs salt into the wound for the Red Devils who put their future in the competition into serious doubt after losing 2-0 at home.As Sky Sport points out, Daniele Orsato showed Pogba a second yellow card for his protests and not for the foul itself. "Orsato stand still after blowing the whistle and he doesn't seem to be about to take a yello card", Fabio Capello claims."After that Pogba protests, Orsato takes the yellow card from the pocket".