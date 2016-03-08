Pogba red card: Man Utd sent off for protests at Orsato
12 February at 23:55Paul Pogba was unable to finish the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Psg at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Frenchman was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute, a red card that rubs salt into the wound for the Red Devils who put their future in the competition into serious doubt after losing 2-0 at home.
As Sky Sport points out, Daniele Orsato showed Pogba a second yellow card for his protests and not for the foul itself. "Orsato stand still after blowing the whistle and he doesn't seem to be about to take a yello card", Fabio Capello claims.
"After that Pogba protests, Orsato takes the yellow card from the pocket".
Go to comments