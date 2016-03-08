Porto and Udinese after Juventus youngster
28 July at 11:35Serie A side Udinese and Portuguese side Porto are interested in signing Juventus starlet Andrea Favilli.
The Italian youngster caught the eyes of many when he scored a brace for the Old Lady in Juve's previous pre-season friendly game against Bayern Munich, helping his club to a 2-0 win over the Bavarians.
Tuttosport state that Udinese and Porto are interested in signing Favilli, who was destined to join Genoa on an initial loan deal not long ago.
The outlet states that Porto have already submitted an offer to the bianconeri, who are waiting for an offer from fellow Serie A side Udinese before chosing where to loan out the promising youngster.
Favilli has already become pretty popular among fans with his brace against Bayern and it could continue in the upcoming games in the International Champions Cup.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments