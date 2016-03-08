Porto doctor gives sad Casillas update: 'Impossible to play again...'

A doctor from Porto has given a sad update about the situation of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.



After having suffered a heart attack at training yesterday, Casillas was taken to hospital. He underwent emergency surgery after which his condition came back to being stable. After a night at the hospital, Casillas is now out of any danger.



But one of Porto's doctors- Antonio Corbalan, gave TVE sad update about how things can be for Casillas if he decides to return.



He said: "With all of this, it is practically impossible to obtain sporting fitness. He can return to a normal life, but not to professional football."