Porto doctor gives sad Casillas update: 'Impossible to play again...'

02 May at 13:15
A doctor from Porto has given a sad update about the situation of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

After having suffered a heart attack at training yesterday, Casillas was taken to hospital. He underwent emergency surgery after which his condition came back to being stable. After a night at the hospital, Casillas is now out of any danger.

But one of Porto's doctors- Antonio Corbalan, gave TVE sad update about how things can be for Casillas if he decides to return.

He said: "With all of this, it is practically impossible to obtain sporting fitness. He can return to a normal life, but not to professional football."

