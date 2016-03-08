Porto-Roma: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

Porto host AS Roma this evening in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Roma won the first leg 2-1 in Rome but a vital away goal could prove pivotal if Porto can secure a win in Portugal.







MATCH FACTS



45.8% of the teams to have won 2-1 at home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (11 out of 24).



Porto knocked out Roma in their two previous two-legged encounters (1981/82 Cup Winners Cup second round, 2016/17 Champions League play-off).



Porto will be looking to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014/15 whilst Roma are attempting to make it to the quarter-finals for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2007/08.



Roma have lost each of their last seven Champions League knockout stage matches away from home – the last time they won an away game in the KO stages came back in March 2008 against Real Madrid in the round of 16.



Porto have won none of their last six Champions League knockout games (D1 L5), failing to score in four of their last five matches.



Porto haven’t progressed from a two-legged tie in the Champions League/European Cup after losing the first leg since October 1986, in a Last 16 tie of the European Cup against FC Vítkovice. They lost 1-0 away in the first leg before beating them 3-0 in Portugal in the second leg.



Seven of Roma’s starting XI in the first leg against FC Porto were Italian; the first time that they have started as many Italians in a Champions League game since September 2010 versus Bayern Munich (7) and the first Italian team to start as many in the competition since Juventus versus FC København in September 2013 (7).



Roma had nine shots on target in the first leg of their tie against Porto, which was the most the Portuguese side had allowed an opponent in the Champions League since April 2015 (10 vs Bayern Munich) – a run of 29 games.



Despite playing only 22 minutes against Roma in the first leg, Adrián López set up the most shots for Porto (3). He also scored their only goal, his first in the competition since September 2014.



In the first leg against Porto, Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo became the second youngest (19y 225d) player to score a brace in a Champions League knockout match behind Kylian Mbappe in April 2017 for Monaco (18y 113d).

​

Edin Dzeko has been involved in 14 goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances for Roma (10 goals, 4 assists). He’s only failed to either score or assist in one of the 11 games during this run.