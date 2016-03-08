Porto vs Roma predicted line-ups

Roma face a season defining game tonight when they visit the Estádio do Dragão, looking to defend their slender 2-1 lead against Porto in the Champions League.



The fate of Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco appears to hang on the result of this match, with the club already eyeing alternatives should they fail to qualify for the Champions League quarter finals.



Roma will likely return to their 4-2-3-1 formation that they employed in the home leg, with a few changes from the 11 that were outclassed by Lazio at the weekend. Karsdrop is expected to play at right-back, with Marcano coming in to replace Fazio. In midfield, Cristante and Pellegrini look set to miss out, with De Rossi and Nzonzi likely to take their places. Up front, Zaniolo, Florenzi and Perotti will play just behind Dzeko







Porto vs Roma predicted line-ups



PORTO: Casillas; Militao, Felipe, Pepe, Alex Telles; Herrera, Danilo, Otavio; Corona, Marega, Brahimi. All. Conceiçao.





ROMA: Olsen; Karsdorp, Manolas, Marcano, Kolarov; De Rossi, Nzonzi; Florenzi, Zaniolo, Perotti; Dzeko. All. Di Francesco.

