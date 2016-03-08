Portugal beckons for Juventus keeper Perin

13 July at 11:00
According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is heading for the exit; with Benfica and Porto both in the running to snap up the Italian.

With Gianluigi Buffon's return to the club, Perin finds himself with no space in the squad and, therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to offload him. The reports suggest that Benfica are to make an offer between 10 and 12 million euros for the Italian, as they look to edge in front of Porto in the race for his signature.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.