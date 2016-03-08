Portugal beckons for Juventus keeper Perin
13 July at 11:00According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin is heading for the exit; with Benfica and Porto both in the running to snap up the Italian.
With Gianluigi Buffon's return to the club, Perin finds himself with no space in the squad and, therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to offload him. The reports suggest that Benfica are to make an offer between 10 and 12 million euros for the Italian, as they look to edge in front of Porto in the race for his signature.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments