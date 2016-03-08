Portugal celebrates Lazio starlet after hat-trick
21 March at 11:30Portugal are going crazy over Pedro Neto. Neto, who is currently on loan at SS Lazio from Sporting Braga, yet with an obligation for the Biancocelesti to complete the purchase at the end of this season.
Yesterday, Pedro Neto scored a hat-trick for Portugal's U19 side against Cyprus; with Portuguese newspaper A Bola saying that it was a "great performance that guarantees the victory for Portugal in the opening match."
Neto has only had a few chances with Lazio but is quickly attracting attention as a one to watch for the future; especially considering Lazio beat the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United to his signing.
