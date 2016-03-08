Portugal manager confirms Ronaldo snub 'because of Juve'
31 August at 16:00Fernando Santos, the coach of Portugal national team says Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment to Juventus was the reason why he skipped the UEFA Champions League draw award ceremony gala that took place in Monte Carlo on August 30, Thursday.
"Together with Ronaldo we decided that right now it is right for him to focus on this new adventure. This is why Ronaldo has not been called up for the next two national commitments,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos has confirmed.
Fernando Santos has also confirmed that the former player of Real Madrid and Manchester United has not been called up for Portugal’s upcoming games Croatia and Italy because of the same reason.
Max Allegri has also explained why Ronaldo skipper the award ceremony.
“It was a personal decision, which must be respected, but it shows how he always wants to work in order to remain the best player in the world,” Juve coach said
