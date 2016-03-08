Portugal and Spain met yesterday and produced a back and forth 3-3 affair, the most exciting match so far in this year’s World Cup. Spain flipped the script and came from 2-1 down to take the lead through Nacho’s wonderstrike, but Cristiano Ronaldo played hero for the Portuguese, scoring a hat-trick which included a late free-kick to secure a point.However, the team selection and performance may not have been all perfect in Ronaldo’s eyes. According to Premium Sport, Ronaldo’s preferred strike partner Andre Silva did not see the field nearly as much as he would have liked.Instead, Goncalo Guedes got the start for Portugal and largely failed to impress in his eighty minutes of play. Ronaldo showed frustration at his play on a couple of occasions. The 21-year-old scored 5 goals and recorded 11 assists in 33 appearances while playing for Valencia on loan from PSG.Silva and Ronaldo’s partnership came to life last summer at the Confederations Cup and appeared to be the solution to the search for who could operate alongside the Real Madrid star. Silva expressed how much he relished the opportunity and the mentor role Ronaldo plays:“Cristiano talks to me and gives me advice. He’s been playing this game for several years and I’m just starting. I try to listen to him and he tries to help me as best he can. I think we communicate well and have a good understanding.”Ronaldo has spoken highly of Silva, saying to Gazzetta Dello Sport that “when I retire, Portugal will be in good hands because they have already found a great striker: Andre Silva.”Silva will be hoping a strong World Cup can kickstart his 2018-19 club season following a disappointing campaign for AC Milan.