Portugal, Santos: "We won't just defend. Ronaldo? Let's see..."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos spoke to the press in his Portugal-Italy pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Italy upcoming game? We won't just play on the counter-attack and defend. Our focus is on our game against Italy and that's all. Italy? They have a lot of quality clearly so we are going to have to be on our game. They changed a lot since the last time we met them so we will have to be ready. Gigio Donnarumma, Jorginho and Chiesa are the only ones that played against us at the Da Luz so we know that they will play in a different way. Italy have so much history we know that we are going to have to respect them but not too much! It will be a nice challenge for us tomorrow that's for sure. Style of play? We want to hold on to the ball and control the possession. Cristiano Ronaldo? He is the best player in the world. Let's see if he returns to play for us in March....".