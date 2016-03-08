Portugal and Spain’s only previous World Cup encounter was in 2010. Spain won 1-0 in the round of 16 thanks to a David Villa goal.



Portugal and Spain’s four encounters at major tournaments (World Cup + Euro) have produced only four goals.



Portugal have qualified for their seventh World Cup. It’s their fifth appearance in a row, after qualifying for only two of the previous 15 World Cup tournaments.



Portugal will attempt to become the fourth nation to win back-to-back European Championship and World Cup tournaments after West Germany (Euro 1972, World Cup 1974), France (World Cup 1998, Euro 2000) and Spain (Euro 2008, World Cup 2010, Euro 2012).



Portugal have lost only one of their last nine World Cup group games (0-4 v Germany in 2014), winning five and drawing the other three.