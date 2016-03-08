Portugal squad: Ronaldo returns, Joao Mario is there

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has announced the list of players called up for the matches against Ukraine and Serbia. The two encounters will be their first two qualifying games for the 2020 Euros. 
 
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is included on the list, as well as Inter's Joao Mario. AC Milan loanee Andre Silva has also been called up, take a look at the full list below. 

