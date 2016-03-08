Portugal star regrets wanting to leave Inter
20 September at 23:30Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has revealed that he regrets having said in an interview that he does not want to return to Milan to play for the nerazzurri, as he looks to establish himself in the first team at the club once again.
The Portuguese midfielder had joined Inter in the summer of 2016 from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of 40 million euros. But since then, he has failed to make an impact at the club, having made only 47 appearances in all competitions since then.
Joao Mario was recently talking to Sky Sports and he disclosed that he regrets having previously said that he doesn't want to return to Milan when he was on loan at West Ham last season.
He said: "It was not a very smart thing to do it. This year I returned with a clean slate and the desire to make myself available. I stayed here and it's the most important thing for me. Now I have to find the condition to help the team ".
Joao Mario had not featured for Inter in their mid-week 2-1 win over Tottenham and is yet to make a single appearance in any competition so far.
