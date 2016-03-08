Portugal v Italy, Balotelli joins six others who could go to the stands

Italy started a new under Roberto Mancini with a 1-1 draw against Poland. It was Jorginho, the new midfielder of the English Premier League club, Chelsea, who made sure Italy got a point against Poland.



Cruno, Biraghi, Rugani, Zappacosta, Pellegrini, Zaniolo and Balotelli could be felt to the stands.



Italy squad to face Portugal: Sirigu, Perin, Donnarumma; Emerson, Chiellini, Criscito, Romagnoli, Caldara, Lazzari, Bonucci; Jorginho, Bonaventura, Benassi, Gagliardini, Bernardeschi, Barella, Cristante; Zaza, Belotti, Insigne, Berardi, Church, Estate.



Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Lazzari, Bonucci, Chiellini, Criscito; Gagliardini, Jorginho, Benassi; Church, Property, Bonaventure.



Portugal (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Neto, Gurreiro; Sanches, Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Andrè Silva, Guedes.



Where to watch live on TV: Italy will be broadcast live on Rai Uno at 20.45 and will also be visible in streaming through the Rai Play platform.

