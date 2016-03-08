Portugal vs Italy 1-0, the live commentary

Italy are set to play against Portugal in another Nations league game. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com bellow.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Italy have won 18 of the 25 games played against Portugal, drawing two and losing five.

- Italy have won 72% of matches against Portugal, the best ratio of any team they have faced on 14 occasions or more.

- Four of the five losses for Italy have come in Portugal, with the Azzurri winning in the other six games played in the country.

- Italy have alternated between a win and a loss in the six matches against Portugal played in Lisbon (win 1-0 by the Azzurri in the most recent in 1987).

- The last time Portugal scored at least two goals against Italy was in December 1976 (2-1) – in the following 12 fixtures, the Azzurri have conceded only five goals (keeping a clean sheet on seven occasions in this period).

- Italy have both scored and conceded in all of Roberto Mancini’s first four games as manager (W1, D2, L1 – five goals netted and six conceded).

- Italy have drawn 1-1 in the last two matches, they haven’t drawn three games in a row since June 2015.

- Portugal have scored in each of their last four games (all at World Cup 2018 – six goals), however four of these have been netted by Cristiano Ronaldo, absent for the match v Italy.

- Each of Italy’s last 12 goals have been scored by different players.

- Giorgio Chiellini will pick up his 98th appearance for Italy should he feature in this game against Portugal. In doing so he will become the 7th most capped player for Italy alongside Gianluca Zambrotta.

- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals for Portugal) after his goal against Morocco in June 2018.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



