Portugal win UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo claims 30th career title

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats in the game and his stature continues to grow with every passing season.



On Sunday, the 34-year-old achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career as he has claimed his 30th title in football after helping Portugal to an emphatic triumph in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League with a 1-0 win against the Netherlands.



Twenty-eight of those titles came at the club level whereas two of those titles came with the national team which included the 2016 UEFA Euro competition.



Out of all the clubs, Ronaldo had the most successful time with Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he won 16 trophies which included four UEFA Champions League titles as well.

These are all the trophies won by Cristiano Ronaldo with clubs in his career



Juventus

1Scudetto

1Supercoppa





Real Madrid

5 Champions League

3 Clubs’ World Cup

2 European Supercups

2 Liga

2 Copa del Rey

2 Spanish Supercup



Manchester United

1 Champions League

1 Clubs’ World Cup

3 Premier League

1Fa Cup

2 League Cups

2 Community Shield



Sporting

1 Portuguese Supercup





