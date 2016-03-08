Two goals from Moise Kean to tie it up wasn't enough as Portugal restored their lead twice in extra-time, winning the U-19 Euros.

Portugal took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, as a shot from Joao Felipe somehow made its way into the back of the net. In the second half, matters got worse for Italy as Trincao pounced on Plizarri's save to make it 2-0.

However, Italy weren't out just yet, as second-half substitution Moise Kean scored in the 75th minute, just three minutes after Portugal's second. Then, just one minute later, Kean was at it again as he equalised for the Azzurrini.

The game went to extra-time and ten minutes into it, Joao Felipe scored his second of the game to restore Portugal's lead. However, Italy were quick to respond as Bellanova found Scammacca in the box just three minutes later, making it 3-3.

As if that wasn't enough entertainment, Pedro Correia restored Portugal's lead just one minute after Italy's equaliser; the goal that in the end was decisive.