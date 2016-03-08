Portuguese Prime Minister: 'Nothing can tarnish Ronaldo's image'
07 October at 16:00The case of alleged rape coming from Cristiano Ronaldo has shocked the world of football and has even come into contact with some of the world's political elite, including Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who spoke to the press in Spain.
"What people need to understand once and for all is that there is something called the presumption of innocence. It is not enough for someone to be accused of something to make him guilty," Costa said.
"And if there's anything there is evidence that Cristiano Ronaldo is a professional, a sportsman and an extraordinary player.
"It is a person who has honoured Portugal and has given so much prestige to our nation and we certainly all hope that nothing can ever tarnish this image of Cristiano," he added.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself is shining for his new club Juventus. He has scored 4 goals and assisted 5 in 8 Serie A matches, including a goal yesterday in the Old Lady's 2-0 victory away to Udinese.
