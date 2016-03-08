Portuguese side want former Man Utd man Fergie considered ‘one of the best’
25 August at 19:00At one point, Ravel Morrison was considered to be one of the best young players in the world, with Sir Alex Ferguson famously saying that, whilst at Manchester United, Morrison was one of the most talented young players he had ever worked with. However, things did not work out for the Englishman and now his time with Lazio looks to be at an end.
ESPN are reporting that Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal are interested in signing the attacking midfielder, who most recently spent a season on loan with Mexican side Atlas. Morrison still has a year left on his Lazio contract but has not been included in the squad, meaning his time with the Biancoceleste is at an end.
As Morrison has just a year left on his contract, Vitoria Setubal cannot sign him on loan and must instead move permanently for the English midfielder; who likely wants any way possible to get away from Lazio.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments