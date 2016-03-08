Portuguese star set for Inter Milan stay
25 August at 11:20Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is reportedly set to stay at the nerazzurri this summer, despite offers from mutliple clubs.
Corriere dello Sport state that Joao Mario has rejected offers from multiple clubs from him and is now set to stay at the San Siro based club this summer.
Real Betis, Sevilla and Marseille were linked with a move for him, along with Besiktas. But the midfielder rejected all the offers.
