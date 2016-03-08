Possible lineups: Balotelli and Mertens at risk. Piatek and Dybala updates

Match day 15 is upon us and it will present a few annoying, lingering injuries for some of the top sides and their stars. After going around the media outlets and listening in to the press conferences, Calciomercato can confirm that:



Inter is expected to start and launch rotational player Borja Valero in a midfield that is in a state of full emergency, with first team injuries to the likes of Barella and Sensi. Valero is expected to start alongside Brozovic and Vecino against Roma.



Staying in Milan there is Piatek who is in a runoff with Rafael Leao. Coach Stefano Pioli will have the final say there with the Polish strikers struggling big time for form.



Juventus instead appears on the field of Lazio (still Immobile-Correa in front) with Dybala in pole on Higuain to support Ronaldo. Despite the Portugese being the struggling one out of the three, he is definitely expected to start.



Atalanta has to evaluate Papu Gomez, who is not 100% like de Roon, Napoli is struggling with Mertens and Koulibaly not at its best . In the nations capital, Roma struggles with the form and fitness of Dzeko who suffered an attack of the flu mid-week. Mario Balotelli is also a doubt for Brescia with a back problem.

Anthony Privetera