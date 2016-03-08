Possible lineups: Ronaldo and Paquetá a doubt

The excitement is real as match day 14 arrives with some mouth-watering fixtures. However, it will see a few stars possibly miss out as they battle physical injury.Champions Juventus can look look forward to seeing club legend Gigi Buffon return to goal , while in attack there is still a doubt over the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo. It looks very well like Higuain and Dybala will get the nod.Inter maintains its emergency in midfield, with Sensi and Barella unavailable. Conte will be looking forward to a fresh D'ambrosio & Roberto Gagliardini after the two have been in and out of fitness.Milan, and Jack Bonaventura has passed the test against Napoli, which could see him take a starting role ahead of Paquetá. Calhanoglu is likely to start with Suso out wide & Piatek and Leao up top.For Napoli, fans will wonder if Insigne returns to action after not featuring in the Champions League. Zaniolo is likely to feature from the first minute for Roma this weekend against Verona.Anthony Privetera