Practical joke the reason Inter won't sign Keita?

Inter’s Keita Baldé was the victim of a bad joke by the TV program on Mediaset although it was never broadcast because the Inter striker did not sign the release. It was February 17th, the evening of Inter-Sampdoria. After the game, with his girlfriend, Simona Guatieri, the jokers trap Keita in a hotel in Milan. The joke takes a bad turn and Keita runs away from the hotel.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the next day in Appiano Gentile the coach Spalletti and the Nerazzurri medical staff verify that his physical situation has worsened and so the recovery times are getting longer.



At this point, the chances are reduced that for 34 million euros Inter Keita redemptions outright from Monaco, not available to grant another loan.