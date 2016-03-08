Prade: 'Luca Toni told me to sign Ribery'

Fiorentina sporting director Daniel Prade has revealed that it was former La Viola and Bayern player Luca Toni told him to sign Franck Ribery.



During the press conference that saw Ribery get announced as a La Viola player, Prade talked about the club's signing of the Frenchman.



He said: "On June 20, I called Toni, and he told me to take Ribery. He told me "Take it, he has a mad desire to break the world. Through a mutual friend I could hear Franck, and since I heard him I fell in love with him.



"He transmits all the qualities of the champion. Ribery is an added value for all our movement, it brings the charisma of the winner, it will help all our young people. "