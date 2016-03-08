Praet speaks out about AC Milan links, confirms wish to leave
04 June at 11:45In a recent interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet commented on the interest of Milan, as his current manager looks set to take over the Rossoneri very soon.
"AC Milan? I read the news, but as long as they are just rumours... I have always said that my dream is to take a step forward. Should it be a good solution for Sampdoria, then I would like to move to a big club in the top four leagues," he stated.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments