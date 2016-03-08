Praet speaks out about AC Milan links, confirms wish to leave

In a recent interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet commented on the interest of Milan, as his current manager looks set to take over the Rossoneri very soon."AC Milan? I read the news, but as long as they are just rumours... I have always said that my dream is to take a step forward. Should it be a good solution for Sampdoria, then I would like to move to a big club in the top four leagues," he stated.