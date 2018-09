Prandelli: "I am ready to start again..."

Cesare Prandelli spoke to Sky Sport about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter: "I am ready to start again. It will depend on many factors but I want to find a serious club who have a serious project. I have gained a lot of experience abroad as I would like to return to the Serie A but let's see I am keeping many options open...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.