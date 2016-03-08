Prandelli: ‘In 2012 I was close to Napoli’
16 October at 21:45Cesare Prandelli, former manager of Fiorentina, Valencia and the Italian national team, has admitted, in an interview with Radio CRC, that in 2012, after finishing Euro 2012 with Italy, he received an offer to manage Napoli. Prandelli opted to remain as head coach of the Italian national team; where he stayed until 2014. This meant that the Italian would not be replacing Walter Mazzarri in Naples.
Walter Mazzarri remained as head coach of the side. In 2013, Mazzarri was replaced by Rafa Benitez. Mazzarri’s final season with the club saw Napoli finish 2nd in Serie A, with Edinson Cavani scoring 38 goals – a club record only matched later in the 2015/16 season by Gonzalo Higuain.
