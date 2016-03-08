Prandelli: ‘Piatek was at the stadium, I’m happy for the performance’

Genoa manager Cesare Prandelli spoke to Sky Sport after Genoa’s 2-0 defeat against AC Milan: “We played well and we caused troubles to AC Milan. We could have scored the opener. It was hard to play today, the environment was very strange”.



PIATEK – “Piatek was at the stadium today. When I arrived the club didn’t want to sell him. Now we have to work hard and avoid being negative. I need to work and give value to the player that I have trying to explain them the history of this club”.

