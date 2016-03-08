Prandelli reveals why Piatek can become one of the best and praises CR7's Serie A impact
19 January at 14:30Genoa coach Cesare Prandelli spoke in an interview with Marca and addressed several interesting topics.
"Piatek? He is a type of player that I have never trained. He has the most important characteristics: a good body, strength, intuitions to read the play and resistance. He is a complete player, can play as a centre-forward or second striker and is very polished in the penalty area. For his age, he can become one of the best strikers in Europe," he said.
"Juventus? In recent years they have played a separate championship, then there are several teams fighting for fourth place, others for the Europa League and others not to relegate, but compared to a few years ago, it is more propositive.
"What Ronaldo brought to the league? A lot of enthusiasm. The best thing is that he has transmitted to all the champions the message that Serie A has returned to being very important.
"The 2012 EURO? We had the misfortune to meet Spain at that time, an almost unbeatable national team but we came home with a second place that was missing for many years, this means that we did something good," Prandelli concluded.
