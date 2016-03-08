Prandelli: "Roma made too many changes..."
24 September at 20:40Ex-Roma and Italy national team coach Cesare Prandelli had this to say on his former team as he spoke to the Radio 24 (via Napoli Magazine):
"Roma? Well they made a lot of changes this past summer, maybe too many. Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman were two important players character wise for Roma in the midfield so that's two big losses. Then they also lost a player of Alisson's quality so that's not easy to replace. They will need to do much better very quickly as they have been struggling. It is up to the players to step up, it can't always be on the coach only. Di Francesco? Well everyone praised him last season all over Italy. Now a few months later, he isn't good anymore? He needs time to find stability in his roster, he deserves time...".
Let's not forget that Roma are coming off a shock 2-0 defeat to Bologna as they will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible. For more news visit Calciomercato.com.
